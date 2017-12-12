Forsyth County girl continues annual tradition in honor of heart donor

A Forsyth County girl who received a heart from an organ donor in December of 2014 is continuing a holiday tradition of decorating a Christmas tree in honor of her donor.

Mallory Kate, 5, of Coal Mountain underwent heart transplant surgery on December 7, 2014 and on the first anniversary, she decided that she would add a second family Christmas tree to recognize the donor that made her life possible.

For the past three years, Mallory Kate has hung themed ornaments on her "special tree" each featuring a heart with a message to help her remember her second chance at life.

The first year, Mallory Kate hung an ornament with a painting of a heart with the date of the transplant. The second year, she placed an ornament with an angel holding a heart and recently, for this Christmas, Mallory Kate added a third ornament, a gold heart with a message that says "You are loved and treasured."

