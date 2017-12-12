APD searching for missing 44-year-old man

The Atlanta Police Dept. needs your help to locate 44-year-old Adrian Ambris.

Ambris was reported missing by his family after he was last seen in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Nike symbol and blue jeans.

If you know where Ambris might be, please call the APD Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

