One killed in workplace shooting on Fulton Industrial Blvd., suspect killed in car accident

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The suspect who shot and killed an employee at a workplace on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning has been killed in a single vehicle accident.

Alabama State Troopers say the accident occurred on I-20 near the 173-mile marker in Talladega County.

According to officials at the scene, an employee at Industrial Solutions walked into the facility and said "good morning," then began firing a weapon. One employee was killed. 

The unnamed suspect fled the scene after opening fire on employees.

"There was no argument no discussion the employee came into the location, spoke and then went into the back of the warehouse and started shooting. There is one man that is dead at the time," said Fulton County Police Corporal Maureen Smith.

Police are not releasing the suspects name at this time but they say he is a man in his early 20's. Stay with CBS46 as this story continues to update. 

  • Man behind R. Kelly home burglaries turns himself in

    Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

  • Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

    A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta. 

  • FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

    Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face. 

