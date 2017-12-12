One killed in workplace shooting on Fulton Industrial Blvd., suspect killed in car accident

The suspect who shot and killed an employee at a workplace on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning has been killed in a single vehicle accident.

Alabama State Troopers say the accident occurred on I-20 near the 173-mile marker in Talladega County.

According to officials at the scene, an employee at Industrial Solutions walked into the facility and said "good morning," then began firing a weapon. One employee was killed.

The unnamed suspect fled the scene after opening fire on employees.

"There was no argument no discussion the employee came into the location, spoke and then went into the back of the warehouse and started shooting. There is one man that is dead at the time," said Fulton County Police Corporal Maureen Smith.

Police are not releasing the suspects name at this time but they say he is a man in his early 20's. Stay with CBS46 as this story continues to update.

