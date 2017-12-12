GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Forest Hills Academy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the campus of Forest Hills Academy.

#BREAKING: The GBI has responded to the scene of an officer involved shooting at the request of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department. pic.twitter.com/nAzv7koAJW — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 12, 2017

The investigation is being conducted at the request of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Dept.

The shooting happened off the premises of Forest Hills Academy. All students are safe.

Update: OIS APS PD - Shooting incident occurred off the premises of Forrest Hills Academy. All students are safe. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) December 12, 2017

Nelly Miles with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the shooting.

During the news conference, Miles said a man attempted to enter Forest Hills Academy on Tuesday morning. School officials saw the man had a weapon and immediately called the APS Police Dept.

When APS officers arrived on campus, the man was seen leaving the campus. When officers made contact with the man, they noticed he was in possession of a weapon and one of the officers fired one shot, hitting the man.

The suspect was shot and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. APS Police have issued warrants for the suspect because he possessed a weapon on a school campus.

It was later determined during the crime scene examination that the suspect's weapon was a BB gun. Officers are still investigating why the suspect was at the school.

Watch the video below.

The GBI continues to investigate the incident.

