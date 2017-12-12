GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Forest Hills Ac - CBS46 News

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting near Forest Hills Academy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the campus of Forest Hills Academy.

The investigation is being conducted at the request of the Atlanta Public Schools Police Dept. 

The shooting happened off the premises of Forest Hills Academy. All students are safe. 

Nelly Miles with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation held a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the shooting.

During the news conference, Miles said a man attempted to enter Forest Hills Academy on Tuesday morning. School officials saw the man had a weapon and immediately called the APS Police Dept. 

When APS officers arrived on campus, the man was seen leaving the campus. When officers made contact with the man, they noticed he was in possession of a weapon and one of the officers fired one shot, hitting the man.

The suspect was shot and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. APS Police have issued warrants for the suspect because he possessed a weapon on a school campus. 

It was later determined during the crime scene examination that the suspect's weapon was a BB gun. Officers are still investigating why the suspect was at the school. 

The GBI continues to investigate the incident. 

