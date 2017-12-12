Inmate dies following fight at Telfair State Prison

A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections. 39 year-old Chad Jacobs was killed after a fight involving several other inmates. He was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.

Jacobs was serving time for drug-related offenses. He has several offenses for possession of methamphetamines in both Franklin and Hart counties.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

