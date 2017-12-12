Police: Searching for female bank robber in Cobb - CBS46 News

Police: Searching for female bank robber in Cobb

By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Cobb County Police Department) (Source: Cobb County Police Department)
COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Cobb County Police are searching for a female bank robber who robbed a local Sun Trust.

Police say the robbery occurred Tuesday at the location on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.

Investigators say a black female entered the bank and handed the teller a demand note requesting money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is between 5' 05" - 5'08", in her mid to late twenties, has a medium build, and has slightly crooked teeth with an overbite.

She was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, a white t-shirt and blue jeans. She may have a wig or extensions added to her hair.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call (770) 499-3945.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man behind R. Kelly home burglaries turns himself in

    Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

  • Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

    A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta. 

  • FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

    Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face. 

