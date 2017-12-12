Police: Searching for female bank robber in Cobb

Cobb County Police are searching for a female bank robber who robbed a local Sun Trust.

Police say the robbery occurred Tuesday at the location on Paces Ferry Road in Atlanta.

Investigators say a black female entered the bank and handed the teller a demand note requesting money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect is between 5' 05" - 5'08", in her mid to late twenties, has a medium build, and has slightly crooked teeth with an overbite.

She was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, a white t-shirt and blue jeans. She may have a wig or extensions added to her hair.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call (770) 499-3945.

