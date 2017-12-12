FBI: Armed serial bank robber on the loose

The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating an armed serial bank robber who has targeted multiple banks across metro Atlanta since early September.

Investigators say the male suspect has robbed four Regions Bank locations and one Bank of America.

On Sept. 6 the suspect handed the teller a demand note and small black bag at Regions Bank on Cheshire Bridge Road NE. He then fled the scene in a black 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla.

On Sept. 22 the suspect verbally demanded a teller hand over cash at Regions Bank on Roswell Road.

In both September robberies and an Oct. 16 robbery at Regions Bank on North Point Parkway, the suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt with a black "Punisher" emblem on the front.

On Dec. 5 the suspect displayed a weapon after a bank teller at Bank of America on Roswell Road did not comply with his demands.

He was wearing a long-sleeve gray and black shirt and a baseball cap with "Walking Dead-Beware I Bite" on it .

The last robbery occurred on Dec. 7 at Regions Bank on Roswell Road.

Agents say the suspect is a black male in his mid to late 30's, medium build with some facial hair.

He has been seen wearing a large/oversized black wrist watch, shirts with the "Punisher" logo, and carries a small zippered bag.

Anyone with information regarding this individual should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.