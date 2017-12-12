Police: Man targeted women at their homes

A man who targeted women as robbery and assault victims is in the custody of Gwinnett County Police.

On Dec. 12 investigators located Boris Demarcus Bell shortly after 7 a.m. in a green Buick LeSabre on Old Norcross Road near Boggs Road.

Investigators say each of the women were returning home when they were assaulted and robbed by the 33-year-old.

Authorities say it is likely Bell followed each of the women from either grocery shopping or going out to pick up food.

Bell confronted, physically assaulted and stole the purses of his victims as they were exiting their vehicles and walking to their homes.

Two of the robberies and assaults occurred on Dec. 4, with four more taking place on Sunday Dec. 10.

Surveillance footage following an attack showed the suspect attempting to use the credit card of a victim at the Kroger on Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

