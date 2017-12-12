Water supply restored to two Paulding schools

Students at Union Elementary and Scoggins Middle School will return to school Wednesday after two days under a water boil advisory for areas of Paulding County.

A school district official say approximately 31 school will resume class, but only two will remain under the advisory, however, breakfast and lunch will be provided as usual.

Bottled water will be available for students and staff.

Parents are advised to send children to school with bottled water as well.

