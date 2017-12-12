Mail carriers worry late deliveries will not get better before Christmas

Ever since we started investigating the issue of late mail delivery throughout Metro Atlanta, CBS46 has received a flood of e-mails and phone calls from people in every corner of the viewing area, who want to talk about a personal experience that matches up with what we've been reporting.

We're also getting calls from mail carriers who want to give us inside information that post office management won't tell us.

Monday, a postal inspection service spokesperson was unable to give us any details about why post offices are understaffed.

Employees are told by management not to speak with the media. That's why the few who are brave enough to come forward have to speak under anonymity.

"We're hitting that critical mass point. We're barely handling what we've got."

A mail carrier explained for us, Tuesday, his opinion that a few big issues are to blame for widespread late deliveries.

People are receiving more packages this year than in any year before ,and he says the post office waited too long to realize they need more help. Now all the new recruits are being thrown in head first during the busiest season.

"It's completely overwhelming to regular mail carriers, versus someone who's just starting for their first day."

He also says the big trucks that deliver packages to the local post offices are frequently late, which sets off a chain reaction that ends with the carrier being late too.

Late Tuesday evening, a USPS spokesperson sent us a statement saying in part: "...postal officials have changed carrier start times to earlier in the morning, adjusted dispatch times from area mail processing plants to metro post offices, and moved members of our flexible carrier force to locations that may need additional resources."

The spokesperson added that the post office will be deliberately scheduling mail carriers to deliver in the "...early morning, evening and Sundays as warranted to process and deliver peak mail volumes."

We'll continue to monitor to see if any of their changes are making a difference.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.