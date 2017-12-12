FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect - CBS46 News

FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Some metro Atlanta FedEx customers may not receive packages after another delivery truck was reported stolen Tuesday evening.

Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta.

The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face.

