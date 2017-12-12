FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.More >
Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face.More >
Investigators say the women were each returning home when they were assaulted and robbed by the 33-year-old.More >
Pictures of the Buckhead condo McIver once shared with his wife Diane, who is accused of killing, offer a look into the exclusive, luxurious lifestyle the couple once lived.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Investigators say the male suspect has robbed four Regions Bank locations and one Bank of America.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
(KDVR/CNN/Meredith) – A 10-year-old Colorado girl committed suicide after a video of a fight with an alleged bully surfaced online, her family said. Anthony Davis told KDVR-TV his daughter, Ashawnty Davis, was a happy fifth-grader who “brought joy to everyone.” But something changed when she got into a fight at her elementary school. In October, the 10-year-old reportedly confronted a girl, who she claimed had been bullying her at Sunrise Elementary in Aurora. A fi...More >
A mother of three teenage boys has been paralyzed after a tree limb fell on her during last week's storms, striking her in the back of her head and severing her spine.More >
