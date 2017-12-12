Gang member sentenced to life behind bars - CBS46 News

Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

A 26-year-old man was convicted of murder in DeKalb County and will spend life behind bars.

A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.

The teenager's body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest on July 6, 2016 by a passerby walking along a trail behind Treehills Parkway apartment building in Stone Mountain.

Investigators say the two men were involved in an on-going dispute over money.

Witnesses claim to have heard Redding threaten to "get a gun and shoot" the victim during an argument three days prior to the fatal shooting.

A DeKalb fugitive squad arrested Redding in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Metro Atlanta CrimeMore>>

  • Man behind R. Kelly home burglaries turns himself in

    Man behind R. Kelly home burglaries turns himself in

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:43 PM EST2017-12-13 04:43:52 GMT
    (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

    Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

    More >

    Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.

    More >

  • Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

    Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:33 PM EST2017-12-13 04:33:06 GMT

    A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta. 

    More >

    A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta. 

    More >

  • FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

    FedEx truck stolen, no leads on suspect

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:16 PM EST2017-12-13 03:16:50 GMT
    nonenone

    Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face. 

    More >

    Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face. 

    More >
    •   