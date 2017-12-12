Gang member sentenced to life behind bars

A 26-year-old man was convicted of murder in DeKalb County and will spend life behind bars.

A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.

The teenager's body was discovered with a gunshot wound to the chest on July 6, 2016 by a passerby walking along a trail behind Treehills Parkway apartment building in Stone Mountain.

Investigators say the two men were involved in an on-going dispute over money.

Witnesses claim to have heard Redding threaten to "get a gun and shoot" the victim during an argument three days prior to the fatal shooting.

A DeKalb fugitive squad arrested Redding in Alabama.

