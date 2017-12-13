Kasim Reed threatens to sue Mary Norwood over voter intimidation complaints

Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In a tweet sent out two days after the election, Norwood says many voters complained of administrative problems and voter intimidation.

Many voters have come forward to describe the administrative problems and voter intimidation that occurred on Election Day. If you experienced a problem when you cast your vote, contact the Secretary of State using their Stop Voter Fraud website: https://t.co/e1Q0ILFA3Q — Mary Norwood (@marynorwood) December 7, 2017

Mayor Reed is furious about the allegations and has hired attorney Lin Wood. He says he may possibly file a lawsuit against Norwood.

"I think they're outrageous, wholly inappropriate and they're not going to stand so we're giving her an opportunity to apologize without penalty to the people of Atlanta for the horrible things that she said," Reed told CBS46 News. "It's really not about me. I'm used to it the horrible things that she said to the people of Atlanta. She should apologize at once and that's really all the letter demands. But if she refuses to apologize, we're going to proceed to filing a lawsuit against her defamatory comments."

Norwood countered Reed's comments, saying the lawsuit is just another attempt to harass and intimidate her.

