Three lanes now open on SB I-85 in Fulton County

A crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes on I-85 at Senoia Road in Fulton County early Wednesday morning but all but one lane has reopened.

Not much is known about the crash but police say injuries have been sustained. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic was being rerouted off the highway onto Jonesboro Road and then over to Roosevelt Highway to get around the mess. As crews reopen lanes, commuters are beginning to move through the area.

Huge backups are being reported and GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 10 a.m.

BREAKING: ALL lanes blocked with an injury accident SB on I-85 before Senoia Rd. Alternate route - Hwy 29 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0Pw3VamStD — Julie Smith CBS46 (@JulieSmithTV) December 13, 2017

