Man found dead on sidewalk in NW Atlanta

Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found lying on the sidewalk of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The victim's body was found on Cameron Alexander Boulevard near the intersection with Northside Drive. He had been shot to death.

The victim is only described as a 27 year-old man. 

Police do not have any suspects in custody and they're treating the death as a homicide.

