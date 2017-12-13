Man found dead on sidewalk in NW Atlanta

Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found lying on the sidewalk of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.More >
Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.More >
Atlanta Police say the truck was stolen while a driver was making a delivery on Valley Road in southwest Atlanta. The driver told police she heard the truck door close and watched as the thief drove off before she could get a good look at the suspect's face.More >
Investigators say the women were each returning home when they were assaulted and robbed by the 33-year-old.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >
