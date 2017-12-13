Man electrocuted to death by downed power lines

A man is dead after his body was found near downed power lines in northwest Atlanta on Friday.

Tevin Gullantt was found dead at around 10:40 p.m. on a sidewalk on the 1300 block of Northwest Drive. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found Gullantt face down and his clothing was on fire.

Police spoke with witnesses who say they had tried to warn Gullantt about downed power lines in the area.

The witnesses called 911 after Gullantt was electrocuted.

