Reward increased in murder of Barcelona Wine Club employee

The reward for the capture of the suspects accused in the death of a Barcelona Wine Club employee in November has increased to $33,000.

Police are still searching for the suspects who killed 29 year-old Chelsea Beller during a robbery at the restaurant on November 19.

911 recordings released Nov. 22 show police got to the scene within six minutes of the first call, which came moments after the robbers entered the restaurant.

Authorities say three men rushed into the Barcelona Wine Bar at about 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 19, and tied up employees with electrical tape. Beller, was forced to open the safe, and then she was shot. The 29-year-old was hit in the shoulder and later died from the injury.

Another 911 recording from a parking lot security guard describes how the three men robbed a Lyft driver of his white car to get away. Police later found it abandoned in a different neighborhood.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to support the Chelsea Beller Memorial Fund.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.