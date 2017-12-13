Woman finds children's letters to soldiers in food donation box

Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.

A woman who works at a local co-op that provides meals to the less fortunate was sorting through the donation boxes when she came upon the letters. All of the letters were written during the months of October and November.

The woman then took the letters to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office so they could be distributed.

They will be placed inside the stockings of soldiers for the Christmas holiday.

