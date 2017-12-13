Woman finds children's letters to soldiers in food donation box

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.More >
Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.More >
The Assurant, Inc. support center will provide a variety of self-service diagnostic tools, troubleshooting tip and protection services for smartphone, smart home technology and other connected devices.More >
The Assurant, Inc. support center will provide a variety of self-service diagnostic tools, troubleshooting tip and protection services for smartphone, smart home technology and other connected devices.More >
A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and robbed as many as six women in Gwinnett County.More >
A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and robbed as many as six women in Gwinnett County.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >