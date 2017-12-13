Father, daughter struck by school bus in Henry County

A father and daughter were hospitalized on Tuesday after both were struck by a vehicle as the young girl was getting off of her school bus.

The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Peeksville Road at Ingram's Lane in Locust Grove.

The father was crossing the street as his daughter was getting off the bus when both were struck by a passing pickup truck. The school bus had its flashers on.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Both the father and daughter were taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was cited.

