Man's body found in parking lot of Global Mall in Norcross

By WGCL Digital Team
NORCROSS, GA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.

The body was found just after 1 a.m.

It is unclear how the man died.

His identity has not been released, pending notification of relatives.

The GBI is handling the investigation.

