Lawrenceville man arrested for robbing, assaulting at least six women

A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and robbed as many as six women in Gwinnett County.

Police say the first two attacks happened on December 4. The suspect, identified as 33 year-old Boris Demarcus Bell, is accused of following two women home, assaulting them as they got out of their vehicles and robbing them of their purses. Bell was later caught on surveillance camera using one of the women's credit cards at a Kroger location on Herrington Road.

The department says four other similar attacks happened on Sunday.

Investigators were able to determine that Bell was driving a green Buick LeSabre. On Tuesday, around 7 a.m., officers located the vehicle on Old Norcross Road near Boggs Road. Following a traffic stop, Bell was taken into custody without incident.

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested for robbing & assaulting 6 different women. Detectives believe he followed the victims home to steal their purses and contents. Open images for details. pic.twitter.com/cnnOr21u3D — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) December 12, 2017

Bell is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.

