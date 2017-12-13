Lawrenceville man arrested for robbing, assaulting at least six - CBS46 News

Lawrenceville man arrested for robbing, assaulting at least six women

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Gwinnett County Police Source: Gwinnett County Police
Source: Gwinnett County Police Source: Gwinnett County Police
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A man has been arrested after police say he assaulted and robbed as many as six women in Gwinnett County.

Police say the first two attacks happened on December 4. The suspect, identified as 33 year-old Boris Demarcus Bell, is accused of following two women home, assaulting them as they got out of their vehicles and robbing them of their purses. Bell was later caught on surveillance camera using one of the women's credit cards at a Kroger location on Herrington Road.

The department says four other similar attacks happened on Sunday.

Investigators were able to determine that Bell was driving a green Buick LeSabre. On Tuesday, around 7 a.m., officers located the vehicle on Old Norcross Road near Boggs Road. Following a traffic stop, Bell was taken into custody without incident.

Bell is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46