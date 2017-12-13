Two in custody, two at large following armed robbery in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man of his phone, car, and wallet while in the driveway of his home.

The victim told police two armed suspects approached him and stole several items, including the victim's Lexus.

Dunwoody Police spotted the victim's vehicle as well as a red SUV the suspects were seen driving from the scene and attempted to stop them. The red SUV stopped and the driver fled the vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody as well as the driver of the Lexus.

Authorities arrested the following suspects:

Kaleb Jones, 17, has been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property, and burglary in the first degree.

A juvenile female has been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle and burglary in the first degree.

A third suspect, a juvenile, has been identified and is currently at large. Detectives are currently working to identify a fourth suspect.

Both vehicles were reported stolen and have been recovered. The red SUV was stolen out of DeKalb County and the Lexus was abandoned in Dunwoody.

