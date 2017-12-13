Two in custody, two at large following armed robbery in Sandy Springs

Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.More >
Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.More >
Sandy Springs Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man of his phone, car, and wallet while in the driveway of his home.More >
Sandy Springs Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man of his phone, car, and wallet while in the driveway of his home.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the campus of Forest Hills Academy.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting near the campus of Forest Hills Academy.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found lying on the sidewalk of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man's body was found lying on the sidewalk of a northwest Atlanta neighborhood early Wednesday morning.More >
Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
Johns Creek Police say Walker stole and sold several items from two homes rented by singer R. Kelly.More >
As Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms continues transitioning to her new role at City Hall, the runner up in the race continues to challenge the results.More >
As Mayor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms continues transitioning to her new role at City Hall, the runner up in the race continues to challenge the results.More >
Atlanta police are finding success with a new tactic they’re using to crack down on car break-ins.More >
Atlanta police are finding success with a new tactic they’re using to crack down on car break-ins.More >
Sandy Springs Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man of his phone, car, and wallet while in the driveway of his home.More >
Sandy Springs Police have arrested two suspects accused of robbing a man of his phone, car, and wallet while in the driveway of his home.More >
The reward for the capture of the suspects accused in the death of a Barcelona Wine Club employee in November has increased to $33,000.More >
The reward for the capture of the suspects accused in the death of a Barcelona Wine Club employee in November has increased to $33,000.More >
A crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes on I-85 at Senoia Road in Fulton County early Wednesday morning but all but one lane has reopened.More >
A crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes on I-85 at Senoia Road in Fulton County early Wednesday morning but all but one lane has reopened.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A Fulton County sixth grader says other kids are bullying him so badly that his mom has been keeping him out of school.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
We're learning some things have changed at the post office, while others remain the same.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead and the killer is on the loose after a deadly workplace shooting took place on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Tuesday morning.More >