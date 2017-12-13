Assurant to brings hundreds of jobs to Gwinnett County

A risk management company is investing $2.2 million in a technical support center in Duluth.

The Assurant, Inc. support center will provide a variety of self-service diagnostic tools, troubleshooting tip and protection services for smartphone, smart home technology and other connected devices.

"With this investment, Assurant will create jobs for Georgia citizens, while further solidifying Georgia’s reputation as a premier destination for job creators. I appreciate Assurant’s investment in Duluth and look forward to the company’s success here in Georgia,” said Governor Nathan Deal.

Three hundred and thirty-five jobs are expected to be created with the new support center. These positions will include operations, management, and technical training.

“Our expansion is a great example of how Assurant continues to invest in providing consumers with the resources they need to take full advantage of emerging technologies in the connected world,” said Manny Becerra, president of Assurant’s Connected Living business. “We are excited to continue to grow our presence in Duluth and the greater Atlanta area. The workforce talent in this region positions us well to continue to lead in delivering high-quality experiences for our customers.”

A member of the Fortune 500, Assurant has a market presence in 16 countries worldwide. As of Sept. 30, 2017, the company had $32 billion in assets and $6 billion in annualized revenue.

