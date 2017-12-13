Police try new tactic for cracking down on car break-ins

Atlanta police are finding success with a new tactic they’re using to crack down on car break-ins.

The problem has become so widespread that the department has pulled high-ranking officers from their desk jobs and assigned them to patrol for thieves who are breaking into cars.

The department is also pulling SWAT officers from training and asking them to assist special crime-fighting units tackle the problem.

The new tactic seems to be helping.

"We've made a lot of arrests,” said Maj. James Shaw of the department’s Zone 2 (Buckhead). “I think we've probably made around 90 arrests just on this detail alone over the last month."

It needs to happen because people need to feel safe,” said Jackson Hill, a long-time Atlanta resident. “Ultimately, if they don't, they're not going to come shop."

Billy Justi of West Midtown said the epidemic of car break-ins hit him personally after he inherited a pick-up truck when his father passed away.

"I have to leave it unlocked, it's so bad,” said Justi, adding that crooks have pilfered through his truck at least a dozen times.

Justi said it's clear criminals assume pick-up truck drivers are most likely to have guns.

"If they think you have something in it, they're going to go in the car no matter how it takes, and they're quick, too. They do it in daylight hours,” he said.

Maj. Shaw said as long as people keep leaving valuables in their cars, the problem will never go away. He said the department will continue to change its tactics to try to get the problem under control.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.