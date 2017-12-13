Falcons great Tommy Nobis dies at age 74 - CBS46 News

Falcons great Tommy Nobis dies at age 74

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several media outlets are reporting that Tommy Nobis, the first draft pick in Atlanta Falcons history, has passed away at the age of 74.

Nobis was the first overall selection in the 1966 NFL Draft and was the subject of a bidding war against the NFL and AFL, before the two leagues merged into one. He played 11 seasons and was a 5-time Pro Bowler.

He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1966 and is also a member of the Georgia Sports and College Football Hall of Fame.

It is unclear how he died.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46