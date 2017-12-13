Falcons great Tommy Nobis dies at age 74

Several media outlets are reporting that Tommy Nobis, the first draft pick in Atlanta Falcons history, has passed away at the age of 74.

Nobis was the first overall selection in the 1966 NFL Draft and was the subject of a bidding war against the NFL and AFL, before the two leagues merged into one. He played 11 seasons and was a 5-time Pro Bowler.

He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1966 and is also a member of the Georgia Sports and College Football Hall of Fame.

Possibly one of the greatest to ever play football. 1962 Thomas Jefferson High School graduate Tommy Nobis passed away today. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/GSbaXMHiAt — SAISD Athletics (@SAISDAthletics) December 13, 2017

It is unclear how he died.

Statement from Falcons owner Arthur Blank on the passing of Tommy Nobis: pic.twitter.com/70l4ubFkFz — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) December 13, 2017

