Man caught on surveillance stealing package from front door

Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.

Officers say they responded to at least 4 occasions of reported package thefts on Thursday, December 7. All of the thefts occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

One of the victims had a surveillance camera capture the theft from his porch. After the suspect steals the packages, he is seen getting into the passenger seat of a blue Honda Accord-type vehicle. A description of the driver is unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

