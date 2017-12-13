Bulldog legend reminisces about 1943 Rose Bowl

The march to the championship is extra special for a Georgia football legend. As Georgia travels out West to take on Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl Game, Bulldog legend Charley Trippi looked back on his experience 75 years ago.

He was named Most Valuable Player in Georgia’s only appearance in the Rose Bowl back in 1943. Charley Trippi, 95, led Georgia to a 9-0 victory over UCLA 75 years ago.

“Paper Doll” was the number one hit on the radio the last time Georgia played in the Rose Bowl. Peggy Trippi, Charley’s better half, always enjoys reminiscing about the good ol’ days when her husband Charley was a rising star.

“It’s a game you will remember the rest of your life,” he said.

Trippi led the Dawgs to a 9-0 victory over UCLA in Georgia’s only appearance in the Rose Bowl. Trippi, #62, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Game and Georgia was crowned a National Champion.

“That’s what you call a double whammy,” Trippi said.

When asked what his fondest memory of the Rose Bowl in 1943 was, Trippi answered like a true competitor.

“Well, the biggest event was winning it,” he said. “That’s what you went out there for.”

At 95 years old, Trippi is still quick on his feet. When asked if he was looking forward to his birthday, he said no.

“When you’re young you look forward to it, but as you get older you like to backtrack on it,” he said.

Trippi turns 96 this week. We surprised him with his favorite baked goods and asked him about his long and lustrous life.

“I don’t smoke,” he said. “I’m not a drinker. I try to do the right thing all the time. So far it’s been a great life.”

Trippi did predict a score for this season’s Rose Bowl game: a 21-7 win in favor of the University of Georgia.

