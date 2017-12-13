Georgia's PeachCare Program could soon run out of funds

More than a hundred thousand children in Georgia could lose health insurance if Senators in Washington don't act fast.

Georgia's PeachCare Program, which is federally funded, could run out of funds as early as next month.

The House passed a bill to fund the program for another five years but the Senate has not. In January, the program funds could be depleted.

According to Georgia Health News, about 130,000 children in our state are covered under Peachcare. Oknoren Meadows fears Washington is leaving the lower middle class behind.

"What happens to the people who don't qualify for medical care by a dollar and the middle sector who is contributing to society," said Meadows. "Is it really fair to put the burden of health care on these people who are paying their bills and taking care of their children?"

A spokesperson for Johnny Isakson says the Senator is a co-sponsor of a bill going through the Senate that would fund CHIP and PeachCare for another 5 years.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.