Dozens displaced following fire at Clayton County apartment complex

As many as 65 residents of a Clayton County apartment complex have been displaced after fire ripped through the building on Wednesday.

The fire destroyed a building and damaged 20 units at the Ashwood Ridge apartments on Upper Riverdale Road in Jonesboro.

Firefighters say the windy conditions fanned the flames, making it much harder for crews to stop the blaze from spreading.

Resident Kuymon Canion says the fire couldn't have come at a worse time.

"I just went Christmas shopping and spent all that money on the kids," said Canion. "We just had a baby who now has no clothes. We lost everything."

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.

No word on a cause of the fire.

