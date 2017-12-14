Recount begins in Atlanta mayoral race

The official recount will begin Thursday in the Atlanta mayoral race which saw Keisha Lance Bottoms win the election by 832 votes over Mary Norwood.

Norwood requested the recount, citing discrepancies that her team found in absentee ballots and addresses. She also wants a complete review of all of the voter certifications. The votes were certified by election officials on Monday.

Because the margin of victory was within one percent, Norwood is legally entitled to a recount.

"I have the authority and the ability to ask for a recount and again, with such a close election, it is absolutely imperative that we take a look at every single ballot absentee mail in provisional and it is imperative for all the people that voted for Mary Norwood to be their mayor," Norwood told CBS46 News after the election.

The recount is a two-day process that begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Norwood also claimed voter intimidation in the election. In a tweet sent out two days after the special election, Norwood says many voters complained of administrative problems and voter intimidation.

As a result of that, outgoing mayor Kasim Reed threatened a lawsuit against Norwood. Reed is furious about the allegations and has hired attorney Lin Wood. He says he may possibly file a lawsuit against Norwood.

"I think they're outrageous, wholly inappropriate and they're not going to stand so we're giving her an opportunity to apologize without penalty to the people of Atlanta for the horrible things that she said," Reed told CBS46 News. "It's really not about me. I'm used to it the horrible things that she said to the people of Atlanta. She should apologize at once and that's really all the letter demands. But if she refuses to apologize, we're going to proceed to filing a lawsuit against her defamatory comments."

Norwood countered Reed's comments, saying the lawsuit is just another attempt to harass and intimidate her.

Meanwhile, mayor-elect Lance Bottoms is hard at work putting together a transition team. She says her job is easier because she's spent more than eight years working in City Hall on a regular basis. Among her priorities for the city are building up the police force.

"We know that we are around 1,800 officers and we really need to get to 2,500 at some point ," said Lance Bottoms. "I've been speaking with the police foundation about as it relates to how we police in our communities. Personnel is a part of it but technology is a huge part of it as well."

If the election results hold up, Lance Bottoms will be sworn into office on January 2.

