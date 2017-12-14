Recount begins in Atlanta mayoral race

A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
The official recount will begin Thursday in the Atlanta mayoral race which saw Keisha Lance Bottoms win the election by 832 votes over Mary Norwood.More >
After the votes from the special run-off election for Atlanta mayor were certified, Keisha Lance Bottoms actually increased her lead.More >
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.More >
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.More >
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.More >
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.More >
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.More >
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.More >
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.More >
Race took center stage after a controversial word was tossed into a debate between Atlanta mayoral candidates Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
