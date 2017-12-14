Fans upset after man references Oklahoma City bombing in Facebook post

A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >
Outgoing Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed has given mayoral candidate Mary Norwood 48 hours to apologize after she claimed voter intimidation in the December 5 run-off election between her and Keisha Lance Bottoms.More >