Fans upset after man references Oklahoma City bombing in Facebook post

University of Oklahoma and Georgia fans alike are upset after one man referenced the Oklahoma City bombing when trash-talking ahead of the Rose Bowl game between the Sooners and the Bulldogs.

The offensive comment was posted on a Facebook fan group by user Alan Smith, who wrote "Won't be the first time Oklahoma gets blown out" accompanied by a picture of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, which was blown up on April 19, 1995, killing 168 people.

CBS46 searched Facebook to find Smith but the name is so common, it came up with endless results. It is unclear if a man named Alan Smith made the post or if it came from a fake account. One thing is for sure, someone took the time to write the post.

It's not the first time a sports fan has been accused of crossing the line while trash talking. You may remember back in July, an Atlanta United fan made news in Orlando ahead of a rival game with Orlando FC. The fan wrote, "The game should be thought of as Pulse, Part 2" a reference to the mass night club shooting where 49 people were shot and killed. At the time, it was the worst mass murder in American history.

Trash talking in sports is undoubtedly part of the game but in the heart of Midtown Atlanta where National Championship banners are already up, everyone CBS46 talked with says posts comparing mass tragedies to a sports event is just taking things too far.

The Rose Bowl game between Oklahoma and Georgia will take place on New Year's Day.

