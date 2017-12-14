Woman ticketed for feeding homeless to appear in court

Normally, it might be considered an honorable thing to feed the homeless. But instead of getting a pat on the back, Adele MacLean got a ticket.

MacLean is scheduled to appear before an Atlanta Municipal Court judge Thursday morning after a Georgia State University police officer gave her a ticket in November when she refused to stop distributing food to homeless people in Hurt Park.

MacLean says the officer told her it's illegal to give food to the homeless without a food service establishment license.

The GSU police chief said in a statement, "Those who feed outdoors with no facilities, sanitation, food safety to prevent food borne illness and no order, create serious issues as hundreds gather for a meal." The chief also said groups who have an event in the park without a permit that include more than 75 people are violating Atlanta's large-gathering permit process.

MacLean is an activist with a group called "Food Not Bombs", an organization that protests war and capitalism by feeding the homeless. The group has made headlines in other cities as well for feeding the homeless without a food permit.

The Southern Center for Human Rights has come to MacLean's aid. CBS46 has learned that they're planning to have their lawyers represent her at Thursday's hearing.

Also, other activists plan to be outside giving away free food as a way to protest what's happening. They believe the city wants homeless people to feel unwelcome so they'll go elsewhere.

The GSU chief says he appreciates that so many people want to help the less fortunate, but he encourages them to donate time to a shelter or organization that provides more than just a meal on the street.

We'll keep you posted on what happens in court.

