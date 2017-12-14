Man who walked away from Clayton Transitional Center back in custody

A man who walked away from the Clayton Transitional Center in Forest Park is back in custody after being apprehended near Dalton.

Hernan Quijano, from Whitfield County, walked away from the facility during a work assignment on November 23.

He was convicted in September for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as two other drug-related offenses and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was arrested early Thursday morning near Dalton by the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive unit with the help of several other agencies.

#CAPTURED @GA_Corrections Clayton TC walk-away Hernan Quijano captured in Dalton GA by GDC Fugitive, SERFTF, GSP, USMS Tennessee & Drug Task Force. #partnership #publicsafety — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) December 14, 2017

