Newnan girl fighting for life after breaking neck in head-on collision

A 7 year-old Newnan girl is fighting for her life after breaking her neck during a head-on collision on December 9.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald, Aubree Kinney was in the backseat of her mother's vehicle when a minivan collided with them at the intersection of Old Smokey and Old Corinth roads.

Aubree was then life-flighted to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta with a broken neck, spinal cord injuries, brain swelling and a collapsed lung. According to a GoFundMe page created on her behalf, Aubree is on life support and is unable to breathe on her own.

Her mother has been informed by doctors that Aubree's injuries will most likely leave her as quadriplegic.

This isn't the first catastrophic event to take place in young Aubree's life. According to the GoFundMe page, she suffered a stroke in her mother's womb before birth. She began having seizures and spent the first six weeks of her life on a feeding tube, which she was fed through for the first 30 days.

She takes growth shots, daily medications and has blood work done every three months for her adrenal insufficiency.

Audree also has a Facebook page created for her called "Aubree Strong." In a recent update, her mother writes that Aubree had her lung tube removed and she no longer has a collapsed lung but she is facing a long recovery.

The family is hoping for donations to help with her medical bills.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.