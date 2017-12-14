Two dead in what police are calling murder/suicide

Police are trying to determine what happened after a man and woman were found dead inside a southwest Atlanta home late Wednesday night.

The bodies were found around 11:45 p.m. at the home on the 1900 block of Sand Creek Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the bodies of the man and woman. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information suggests the shootings were the result of a murder/suicide.

The incident remains under investigation.

