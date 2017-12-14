Child sustains serious injuries after being struck while playing in street

An 11 year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was playing in the street Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Tilson Road near Dawn Drive in Decatur, just feet away from McNair Middle School.

DeKalb County Police say the boy was playing in the middle of the road when a vehicle slowed down to tell him to get out of the road. An approaching vehicle then struck the boy.

The boy was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston in serious condition. His identity has not been released.

The driver that struck the boy remained on the scene. it is unclear if that driver will face any charges.

