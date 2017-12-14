Child sustains serious injuries after being struck while playing in street

An 11 year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while he was playing in the street Wednesday night.More >
The City of Brookhaven is working on a partnership with MARTA to hopefully fight crime.More >
Officials in DeKalb County have approved an ordinance that will force certain bars and restaurants who serve alcohol to have an earlier cut-off time.More >
A jury found Kerri Redding, a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 19-year-old Christopher Kenyatta.More >
DeKalb County Police are searching for the suspects responsible for burglarizing a grocery store and making off with over $21,000 in cash.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
A 7 year-old Newnan girl is fighting for her life after breaking her neck during a head-on collision on December 9.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >
