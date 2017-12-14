FCC vote on Thursday decides fate of Internet usage

The Federal Communications Commission is set to vote on Thursday on a measure that could change the way we all use the Internet.

It’s called net neutrality, the idea that all information should flow through the Internet equally. Based on chatter from many different sources, it’s almost a certainty that the rules as we know them will be completely re-written.

It’s an opportunity for Internet companies to make big money, but the benefit to customers is less obvious.

How would you like to pay more for what you’ve already got? That’s what some people are worried will happen if the FCC votes to end net neutrality. Right now, Internet companies are regulated just like the power company: they have to give everybody the same level of service for the same price.

Without that regulation, they can pick and choose who they charge for what. For example, if you pick an Internet speed to pay for, you’re supposed to access any website at that same speed.

Under the new rules, the Internet companies would decide what speed they want to give you depending on what website you click on, and you have no control. It’s all based on whether the website paid the provider extra money or not, and the sites that can’t afford or don’t want to pay the extra fees could be next to impossible to access.

“It might not be censorship, but it’s something to be concerned about,” said Georgia Tech Cybersecurity Expert Holly Dragoo. “That we’re not getting all the information at our fingertips like we’re used to.”

People in favor of the new plan suggest the internet companies might pass on savings to the customer from all the extra money they’re going to make, but there’s also nothing to stop them from charging the customer more for some reason.

So it all comes down to one question: do you trust the Internet companies to do the right thing with all this new power, or do you not trust them?

Of course, it doesn’t matter what you think. Just five people at the FCC are deciding this for everyone.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.