Oops! Little brother comes to aid of sister during wrestling match

Don't mess with this family! A young boy is being called a hero after he came to the aid of his older sister, who was involved in a wrestling match with another boy. The only problem? It was a school-sanctioned match.

Facebook user Toni Prendergast posted the video of her daughter competing in a school wrestling tournament in Indiana against other boys from her school. When her little brother saw the two locking horns, he sprung into action and tackled her competitor.

He was soon pulled away from the scrum and the match continued.

By the way, the sister's competitor was declared the winner.

Watch the video below

