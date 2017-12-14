KSU President Sam Olens to step down effective Feb. 15, 2018

There is an update in the Kennesaw State University cheerleading scandal.

According to the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced he will step down as president effective Feb. 15, 2018.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley has named Dr. Ken Harmon as the interim president of Kennesaw State University.

Olens had been under fire for months for his handling of the First Amendment battle and was found by a recent Board of Regents probe to have disobeyed the state’s directive in handling the crisis.

The CBS46 BullDog reported last week on Olen’s rumored impending departure and even confronted Olens for comment, which he refused.

