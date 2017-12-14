Uber driver arrested in rape of 16-year-old girl

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Uber driver.

The incident is reported to have happened on Monday, Dec. 11. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road and made contact with a 16-year-old girl who appeared to be extremely intoxicated.

The girl told officers that she was previously at a local bar drinking with friends when one of her friends scheduled an Uber ride to take her home.

The Uber driver eventually arrived and later dropped the girl off at her home. After she exited the vehicle, the girl began beating on doors asking for help. One of the residents called 911.

When officers met the girl, she told them she was sexually assaulted by the Uber diver. Her pants were down around her ankles when she was found.

The officers met with the friend who scheduled the Uber ride and were able to gather identifying information on the driver, along with vehicle information.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and an evaluation. The case was transferred to a Special Victims Unit detective, who contacted Uber for information.

With the information gathered from Uber, the detective said the incident likely happened along South Norcross Tucker Road in between Kimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Road Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross.

After follow-ups were conducted in the case, the Uber driver was identified as Abdoulie Jagne, 58. An arrest warrant for Jagne has been issued for the rape. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Investigators for the case ask that any other women that may have been sexually assaulted by Jagne to call the Gwinnett County Police Dept.

Jagne was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.