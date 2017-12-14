Uber driver arrested in rape of 16-year-old girl

The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Uber driver.More >
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Uber driver.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
Authorities searching for a man they believe to be responsible for several bank robberies in Athens and Conyers has been arrested in South Carolina.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man and woman were found dead inside a southwest Atlanta home late Wednesday night.More >
Gwinnett County Police needs the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance video stealing packages off the front door of a Lilburn home.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Better late than never! Soldiers will finally receive letters sent to them by students that somehow were lost in a food donation box in Gwinnett County.More >
A 7 year-old Newnan girl is fighting for her life after breaking her neck during a head-on collision on December 9.More >
A man from east Georgia serving time at Telfair State Prison in Helena is dead after he was involved in an altercation with other inmates on Sunday.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.More >