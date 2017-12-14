Gwinnett County woman becomes first Latina to win Miss Georgia

As is tradition in Latino culture, I was welcomed into Marianny Egurrola’s home with something to drink.

“I grew up on coffee,” she said. “I always had coffee for breakfast with my grandmother.”

But Egurrola is doing more than just serving coffee. The 24-year-old Colombian-native is sharing her culture.

“I’ve been here hald of my life,” she said. “I am half Colombian, half American. You know, that’s how I feel.”

Embracing backgrounds is something Egurrola learned from her mother.

In Spanish, Egurrola’s mother said Colombia is diverse. Although we live in the same country, each region has a different culture. A way to learn and celebrate heritage in Latino countries is through the love of pageantry.

“My mom really likes pageants,” Egurrola said. “I started doing pageants when I was very little.”

That dream inspired her to compete in the Miss Georgia Pageant.

“There were other Latinas who were so close to the crown but never won, so the message was a Latina would never be crowned in Georgia and I thought, ‘well, maybe, maybe not, so I will try anyway,’” she said.

She tried. And she failed.

“I competed for Miss Georgia USA 2015 and I placed in the top five,” she said. “I was the third runner-up.”

After the loss, Egurrola took a year off to film a TV series in Colombia. Feeling motivated, she came back to the US.

“’I Got Stamina’, that’s one of my favorite songs too, so I had to sing to it when I was walking,” she said.

She was determined to take the crown.

In November, on a stage in McDonough, Egurrola won over not only the jury, but the crowd.

“I was crowned Miss Georgia USA 2018.”

She became the first Latina to win the competition.

“I am so proud that this is happening, because when I was competing even this year, one of my doubts was that I was not born in the United States, and I am Latina,” she said. “But everything changed and I am so glad it did.”

A historic moment that makes this mom extremely proud. But the dream is just getting started.

“So my next competition is Miss USA,” Egurrola said. “Next year I will be representing Georgia in the national competition.”

And she will have the love of two nations cheering her on.

“That’s so amazing,” she said. “Not a lot of girls get that, and I am so thankful.”

As for the coffee and low-fat pastry Egurrola insisted I try during the interview.

“I want you to try this, but I want you to be honest,” she insisted.

And I was not disappointed.

