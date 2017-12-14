Child injured after school bus crash in Hall County

A child was injured after a crash involving a loaded school bus in Hall County Thursday.

The accident occurred on McEver Road at Vineyard Way in western Hall County.

The extent of the child's injuries is currently unknown.

A spokesperson with Hall County Fire Services also said a person in the other vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle.

