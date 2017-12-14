Men posing as police accused of armed home invasion in Marietta

An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the men were dressed in dark clothing and had "police" written on their clothing. They had both long guns and hand guns. They were in the home for only a brief period of time. The people in the home were tied up with duct tape.

Fortunately no one was hurt, but the home invaders got away with cash and cellphones.

CBS46 went to the house where the robbery occurred, but no one was home. We did notice a security camera. Police didn't say if the camera was recording during the incident, but they did say they were able to collect some evidence at the scene and will be processing it to see if it matches with what reportedly happened.

