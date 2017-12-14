On run for years before capture, man convicted in slaying

A man who spent nearly eight years on the run after a slaying in Atlanta has been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said in a news release Wednesday that jurors found 31-year-old Brandon Williams guilty of murder for the May 10, 2008, shooting death of 16-year-old Corey Coleman at a house party.

A judge on Dec. 4 sentenced Williams to life plus five years in prison.

Coleman's death and search for Williams was featured in 2010 on "America's Most Wanted." Williams was captured in April 2016 after authorities say they arrested him for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in a Charlotte, North Carolina, nightclub.

The victim's mother, Glorious Carter, told prosecutors she felt justice was served, adding "we finally have peace."

