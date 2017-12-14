Bakery manager fulfills sweet pastry order for UGA football legend

The march to the championship gets sweeter by the day for UGA fans. The manager of a local bakery is a fourth-generation Bulldog who fulfilled a super sweet pastry order for a Georgia football legend.

At the Patio Café and Bakery, the dough rises before the sun. Casey Bates decorates the sweet pastries long before customers arrive. But this week, she fulfilled an order that was sweeter than the treats she makes.

CBS46 ordered a dozen Bulldog cookies for a Georgia football legend who is celebrating his 96th birthday. Little did we know it would be a dream come true for Bates.

"I just wanted to say happy birthday Charley Trippi. This is such an honor for me," says Bates. "I am a fourth-generation bulldog and alum. I graduated from there, and I just can’t tell you what an honor it is. From my heart, my red and black bleeding heart to you, I have made these for you."

It was a Dawg-gone special moment for the most valuable player of the 1943 Rose Bowl, and for this Bulldog fan, it doesn’t get any sweeter than that.

"We’re just Bulldogs through and through," says Bates. "I grew up on red and black, UGA history, I mean I pretty much came out yelling, Go Dawgs!'"

Trippi called the bakery to personally thank Bates and others for the kind treat.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.