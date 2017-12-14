UGA bus driver arrested in campus carry mix up

It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
A man who spent nearly eight years on the run after a slaying in Atlanta has been convicted and sentenced to prison.
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Uber driver.
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.
Authorities searching for a man they believe to be responsible for several bank robberies in Athens and Conyers has been arrested in South Carolina.
Normally, it might be considered an honorable thing to feed the homeless. But instead of getting a pat on the back, Adele MacLean got a ticket.
Police are trying to determine what happened after a man and woman were found dead inside a southwest Atlanta home late Wednesday night.
More than a hundred thousand children in Georgia could lose health insurance if Senators in Washington don't act fast.
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.
According to the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced he will step down as president effective Feb. 15, 2018.
The Gwinnett County Police Dept. is investigating after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an Uber driver.More >
Police are investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of the Global Mall on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross.
A recount in the Atlanta mayoral election runoff hasn't altered results significantly. Election officials in two counties that include parts of Atlanta on Thursday recounted the ballots cast on Dec. 5.
After the votes from the special run-off election for Atlanta mayor were certified, Keisha Lance Bottoms actually increased her lead.
After losing by just under 800 votes, Atlanta mayoral candidate Mary Norwood is claiming voter intimidation during Tuesday's run-off election.
Maryline Blackburn made history on election day, December 5. Voters in Smyrna elected her to be their first black city council member.
The Supreme Court ruled to allow the Trump Administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by people of six Muslim-majority nations.
A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case.
The city's two mayoral candidates, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood, are nearing the finish line of a long campaign.
On Sunday Norwood announced her plan to appoint Peter Aman to Chair and Mtamanika Youngblood to Co-Chair the Transition Committee for her administration, if elected mayor.
Atlanta mayoral candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms released her tax returns overnight.
