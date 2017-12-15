Drivers sentenced in crash that killed three children

Two people involved in a crash that killed three children on Moreland Avenue in Atlanta more than two years ago are headed to prison.

James Benford will spend the next 30 years behind bars and Melanie Putnam was sentenced to one year in prison following a crash in April of 2015.

Police said the children's mother, Cazhara Lovett, was driving a Chrysler Seabring along Moreland Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Constitution Road when two cars, a Lexus and Chevrolet Monte Carlo, crashed into it.

Putnam was driving the Lexus and was sentenced for reckless driving. Benford was driving the Monte Carlo.

Lauren Coleman, 3, and Jordan Coleman, 4, were killed in the crash. Their brother Jaylen Coleman, 6, later died at the hospital. Lovett's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say Benford was driving 83 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.