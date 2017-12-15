Two in custody after shots fired following argument with parking attendant

Two men have been arrested after a dispute with a parking attendant near a bar in Buckhead early Friday morning.

According to police, the men were leaving the Hookah Lounge on Pharr Road in Buckhead when they saw that their vehicle had been booted by a parking lot attendant.

The men began arguing with the attendant and after removing the boot, one of the men fired a shot into the air. Both men left the scene and were later pulled over and arrested near the intersection of 10th and Spring streets in Midtown Atlanta.

The men have been charged with aggravated assault.

No injuries were sustained.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.