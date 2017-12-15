Two in custody after shots fired following argument with parking attendant

An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
Two men have been arrested after a dispute with a parking attendant near a bar in Buckhead early Friday morning.More >
Two men have been arrested after a dispute with a parking attendant near a bar in Buckhead early Friday morning.More >
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
A man who spent nearly eight years on the run after a slaying in Atlanta has been convicted and sentenced to prison.More >
A man who spent nearly eight years on the run after a slaying in Atlanta has been convicted and sentenced to prison.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >