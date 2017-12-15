Former Uber driver turns himself in after fatally striking crossing guard

Cobb County Police have arrested a man they say fatally struck a crossing guard who was helping children get to school.

Edna Umeh, 64, was struck November 30 in front of Lindley Middle School on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton as children were arriving for school. She died on impact.

The driver of the 2016 Ford Focus SE was identified as Lamonte Roosevelt Whitaker, 38. Witnesses at the scene noticed an Uber sticker attached to his car windshield.

According to police, Whitaker turned himself in Thursday, December 14 after getting word of his impending arrest. He was transported and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on charges of reckless driving and homicide by vehicle first degree. Whitaker made his first appearance on Friday and was denied bond.

Cobb County police tell CBS46 that at the time of the incident, Whitaker had just dropped off a fare and was on his way to his full-time job. Uber immediately removed Whitaker from its app.

