Former Uber driver turns himself in after fatally striking crossing guard

Cobb County Police have arrested a man they say fatally struck a crossing guard who was helping children get to school.More >
A Cobb County school crossing guard was struck and killed by a vehicle while helping children get to school Thursday morning.More >
An alarming wake up call occurred for four people near the Mills Creek Court neighborhood in Marietta after four people in a home say men posing as police kicked in their door, tied them up and robbed them in a home invasion.More >
A woman has been arrested after she drove up over the curb and fatally struck a pedestrian during a crash in November.More >
Investigators say the male suspect has robbed four Regions Bank locations and one Bank of America.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
According to the University System of Georgia, Kennesaw State University President Sam Olens announced he will step down as president effective Feb. 15, 2018.More >
It's the first example of a person with a concealed carry permit getting arrested on one of Georgia's college campuses since new laws were enacted in July.More >
