Amazon donates $15,000 of essential items and toys to HOPE Atlanta

Amazon hand-delivered thousands of dollars worth of toys, clothes, and essential items to children and families at HOPE Atlanta, December 14.

More than 50 Amazon employees from several fulfillment centers in metro Atlanta helped pick out $15,000 worth items for the non-profit.

The donation is part of Amazon's national holiday tour.

Hope Atlanta plans to deliver the remaining items to families in need across Atlanta, Jefferson and Braselton communities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.